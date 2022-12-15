Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,460,754 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36,826 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 118.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,823 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

