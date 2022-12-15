Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $121,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,049,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.86.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.159 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th.

