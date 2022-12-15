Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $121,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,076 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,813.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,227,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after buying an additional 1,163,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,303,000 after buying an additional 851,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after buying an additional 620,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.