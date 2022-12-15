Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $61,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL opened at $76.42 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.