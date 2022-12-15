Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

