Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,581 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

