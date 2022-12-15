Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,581 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Apple Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average is $149.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

