Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 407 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

