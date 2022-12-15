Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,766 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 618.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBRT opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a current ratio of 58.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBRT. B. Riley began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

