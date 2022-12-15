Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 300 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,219,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,187,000 after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 105.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at $202,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Workday by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workday by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,598. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $179.29 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $280.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.