Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 677,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.91.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

