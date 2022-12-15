Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $41.22 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95.

