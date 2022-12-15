Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 882.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICVT opened at $71.73 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.