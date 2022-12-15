Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 327,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

