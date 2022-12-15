Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,196,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 516,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 585.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 634,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 726,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 196.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 180,429 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,636,000.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

