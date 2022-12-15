Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,055 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

