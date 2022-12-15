Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

