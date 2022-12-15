Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter.

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF Price Performance

Shares of KLDW opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

