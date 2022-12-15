Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Workday by 28.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $179.29 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $280.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

