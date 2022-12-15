Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $117,740,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 157.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after buying an additional 325,503 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,960,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.29.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $262.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $335.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.14 and a 200-day moving average of $231.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.57%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

