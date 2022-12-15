Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $62,000 Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after buying an additional 45,330 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 484,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 394,556 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.