Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,281,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 176,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $32.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.