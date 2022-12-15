Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 112.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 107,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FPEI stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

