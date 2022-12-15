Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 187,459 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3,751.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,346,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,126,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI opened at $47.12 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $56.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

