Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,038.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $174.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $934.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

