Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,869,000. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,040,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

