Regis (NYSE:RGS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.25. Regis shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 170,873 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Regis Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 140.64% and a negative net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $61.87 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGS. Inspire Developers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regis in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 631,600 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 496,617 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 438,707 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

