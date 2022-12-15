Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Pamela Esposito Sells 15,000 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Replimune Group Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth about $834,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,479,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Replimune Group

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.