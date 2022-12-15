Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

REPL opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. Replimune Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 219,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 155,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

