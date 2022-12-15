Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $58.00. The company traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.73. Approximately 14,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 332,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.
A number of other analysts have also commented on REPL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.
In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.86.
Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
