Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $58.00. The company traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.73. Approximately 14,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 332,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

A number of other analysts have also commented on REPL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $834,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $1,479,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.86.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

