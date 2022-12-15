Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Affimed’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affimed in a research note issued on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Affimed alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

Affimed Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AFMD opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,604,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

(Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.