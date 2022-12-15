Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Curis, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Curis’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Curis had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 566.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Curis by 207.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 348,633 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP increased its stake in Curis by 62.6% in the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 4,243,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,442 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Curis by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Curis by 53.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Curis by 281.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

