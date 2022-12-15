RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up to $37.80

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $40.48. RingCentral shares last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 14,275 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

RingCentral Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,052 shares of company stock worth $586,905. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

