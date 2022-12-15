Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.87

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $7.53. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 24,135 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $161.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

In other news, Director Larry Hoff bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.