Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

