Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Rockley Photonics Price Performance

Rockley Photonics stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Rockley Photonics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. Rockley Photonics had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a negative net margin of 3,061.94%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 70,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,005,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 419,241 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 39,795 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.