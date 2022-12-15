Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.27

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.27 and traded as high as C$61.46. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$61.38, with a volume of 660,276 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.64.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.27.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.