Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 1,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 681,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Specifically, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,018.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rover Group to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Rover Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $815.86 million, a P/E ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

