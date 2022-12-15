RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA) Insider Lachlan Smith Purchases 19,341 Shares of Stock

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) insider Lachlan Smith purchased 19,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,444.14 ($12,813.32).

RUA Life Sciences Stock Up 9.6 %

RUA opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £11.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. RUA Life Sciences plc has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 92 ($1.13).

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

