RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA) Insider Lachlan Smith Purchases 19,341 Shares of Stock

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) insider Lachlan Smith purchased 19,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,444.14 ($12,813.32).
RUA Life Sciences Stock Up 9.6 %
RUA opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £11.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. RUA Life Sciences plc has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 92 ($1.13).
RUA Life Sciences Company Profile
