Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $136,000 Stock Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,035 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITQ. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 3,555.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,972,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,038,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Itiquira Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ITQ stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.07.

Itiquira Acquisition Company Profile

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

