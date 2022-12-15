Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWD stock opened at $154.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

