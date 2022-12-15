Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,512,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.59.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

