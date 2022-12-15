Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

