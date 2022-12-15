Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 122.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $93,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

See Also

