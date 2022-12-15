Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IQMDU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

