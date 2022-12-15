Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 7,920 Shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Unicorn Capital were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GENQU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $772,000.

GENQU stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

