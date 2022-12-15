Sara Bay Financial Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

