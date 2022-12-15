Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ (STRC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 471.43% from the company’s previous close.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRC opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

Further Reading

