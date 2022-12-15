Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $174.00. The stock traded as high as $127.71 and last traded at $127.02, with a volume of 35869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.88.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

