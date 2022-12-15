Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $964.54

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 964.54 ($11.83) and traded as low as GBX 817.50 ($10.03). Savills shares last traded at GBX 832.50 ($10.21), with a volume of 128,488 shares traded.

Savills Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 914.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 867.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 964.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savills

In other news, insider Nicholas Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 802 ($9.84) per share, for a total transaction of £80,200 ($98,392.84).

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

